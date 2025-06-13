GIBSON — Commissioner Eric Stubbs announced he will be departing the Gibson Board of Commissioners after the board approved a budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Stubbs told fellow board members and the public that he will be leaving the board in August because he plans to move outside of Gibson’s town limits.

“Trust me, I don’t want to go, but if all works out and the move happens, then I’m gone have to, so Imma do what’s right,” Stubbs said.

In budget matters, without much pomp, commissioners unanimously approved a budget that includes a rate hike in water and sewer fees. Commissioner Margie Whitlock was not present for the vote.

The modest budget includes a General Fund appropriation of $296,800. The majority of the fund, $109,175, is earmarked for “general service.” A total of $46,050 is appropriated for administrative fees, $69,805 for public works, and $54,000 for sanitation.

The Powell Bill appropriation for street improvements is $58,000.

The budget also includes an Asset and Inventory Assessment Grant in the amount of $320,600.

The total water and sewer appropriation is $182,800.

The property tax rate will remain the same at 73 cents per $100 of the existing property’s value.

Also on Thursday, the commissioners approved an agreement aimed at easing the burden for Gibson residents behind on utility payments.

“We have a lot of people that are getting behind on their bills. We don’t want to just cut everybody off,” Myra Tyndall said.

The agreement, if signed, directs utility customers to pay $50 each month on the overdue balance in addition to their current bill by the 25th of each month.

In events news, Vicki Leach gave commissioners an update on Gibson Downtown BBQ set for Oct. 18. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gibson Park.

The inaugural event will include a BBQ cooking competition, pepper-eating contest, classic vehicles on display, and live entertainment from DJ Lorne Terry. Competitors are still being sought. Those interested can call Leach at 910-318-4271 or email vicleech@yahoo.com.

