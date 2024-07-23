WAGRAM — Scotland Health recently announced that Adult-Geriatric Nurse Practitioner Mary Ann Todd, DNP, AGNP-C, has joined Dr. Matthew Manzo and Terri Weber, PA-C and team at Wagram Family Practice.

Todd is a Wagram native and graduated from Scotland High School in 2002. She received her Associate’s Degree in Nursing in 2007 at Richmond Community College. In 2015, she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and in May 2020 she received her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

She has been a Registered Nurse for 17 years and has three years of Nurse Practitioner experience before returning to her hometown to care for the community.

Todd is married to her husband, Keith Todd, who is also a Scotland County native and together they have three children. In their spare time, they enjoy watching their kids play sports, assisting in coaching baseball/softball, and spending time with their family and friends. They also love going to the Outer Banks and the mountains any chance they are able to travel.

To schedule an appointment with Mary Ann Todd, DNP, AGNP-C, call Wagram Family Practice at 910-369-3136. Todd can see people from the ages of 15 years old and up.