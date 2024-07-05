LAURINBURG — Investigators with the Laurinburg Police Department have released a still video image of a man suspected of shooting someone on Thursday on the Independence Day holiday.

Officers with the LPD responded Thursday at approximately 1:48 p.m. to 403 Midland Way in reference to a subject who had been shot, according to information released by the department. During this same time, another call for service came in for shots fired in the area of Maple Street and Hickory Street.

Upon arrival at Midland Way, officers made contact with the victim, 46-year-old Stephen Davis of the residence. Davis told police that he was in the area of Biggs Street and Maple Street when a bullet came through his front passenger side window and struck him in the head.

Police say Davis was transported to an out-of-town medical facility in stable condition.

Investigators viewed camera footage in the area and identified the shooter as a black male wearing a black t-shirt, acid-washed jeans and white shoes.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact investigators with the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or Scotland County Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, www.scotlandcountycs.com, or P3tips.