Scotland softball dominates Terry Sanford

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High softball team (10-7), after their week off from the Slugfest tournament, defeated the Terry Sanford Bulldogs, Tuesday, 29-0, in three innings.

Scotland scored 16 runs in the first inning, nine in the second and four in the third. Haydynn Lowery led the Scots with five hits and five RBIs, while Addison Ratley contributed three hits and four RBIs. Khloe Radford added two hits and four RBIs. The Scots outhit the Bulldogs 21 to 5. Additionally, four Lady Scots—Lowery, Ratley, Radford and Kinsey Hamilton—each scored four runs.

The Scots will be back on the road to face Richmond on Wednesday at 6 p.m.