PEMBROKE — Two upper-level administrators at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke have been selected for the fifth cohort of the UNC System’s Executive Leadership Institute.

Angela Revels, assistant vice chancellor for Human Resources and Kyle Smith, dean of students and associate vice chancellor of Student Affairs, are among the 33 participants.

“Since joining BraveNation, Angela and Kyle have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to improving the lives of faculty, staff and students,” said Jess Boersma, chief of staff and vice chancellor of Strategic Initiatives. “I’m pleased to see our leaders develop their talents and skills through these professional development opportunities, further enhancing their passion for service.”

Revels has served as assistant vice chancellor since 2015. Smith joined the Division of Student Affairs in February 2024 after working in higher education for over 15 years.

The program was designed to build the next generation of top leadership within the UNC System. The 10-month institute will provide an overview of the UNC System, its operations, and leadership development opportunities.

Established in 2019, the Executive Leadership Institute (ELI) is designed to develop a pipeline of well-prepared, highly qualified future leaders from all institutions in the UNC System. Since the program’s inception, there have been 100 participants, of which 29 have been promoted to leadership positions within the UNC System.

“The Executive Leadership Institute is an important investment in the future,” said UNC System President Peter Hans. “We are blessed to have a large pool of brilliant and dedicated colleagues right here within the System, and it makes sense to nurture that talent, putting time and resources into developing those leaders.”

Five interactive and experiential immersion modules will be delivered via virtual and face-to-face instruction hybrid at UNC-Chapel Hill, North Carolina A&T and UNC Charlotte. Graduates can build relationships and professional networks with previous and future cohorts, ensuring promising talent continues to develop across the UNC System.

Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate and the benefits of an ELI alumni network.

“The UNC Executive Leadership Institute leverages the incredible expertise of our leadership, faculty and staff across the UNC System,” said Lynn Duffy, senior associate vice president of leadership development and talent acquisition. “The institute is a key Systemwide initiative to drive talent retention, executive development and succession planning.”