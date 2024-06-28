LAURINBURG — In the heart of our community, St. David’s Episcopal Church has embarked on a noble endeavor to purchase a piece of musical history. The “Raise Our Praise” campaign is not just about the purchase of a new organ; it’s about revitalizing a cultural treasure that has been an integral part of our church for many years.

At the center of this campaign is a vision for the future. St. David’s is replacing a 53-year-old mechanical organ that has been an integral part of our worship for many years and is showing signs of wear and needed repair. The decision to replace an aging instrument was not taken lightly. It represents a significant investment of both resources and community spirit. However, the church’s leadership firmly believes that in securing a new instrument, it would enrich the lives of current and future congregants for years to come.

The Roderer organ that is being replaced is offered for sale. It was purchased by St. David’s in 1997 from a home where it served as a practice instrument. Built in 1971 by the Roderer Organ Company of Evanston, Illinois, it is a mechanical action (tracker) organ. To put that term more plainly, it has no electronics except for the power for the blower to operate. When a key is depressed, it operates a series of wooden connectors (or trackers) that allow air into the pipe(s).

A better frame of reference is to say it is built like the organs of the 17th – 19th centuries where operating the wind to the pipes, a person or people had to hand pump the blower.

St. David’s Episcopal Church is purchasing an M.P. Moeller organ built in 1928, and rebuilt in 1982 with 6 ranks (rows of pipes) and 29 stops (sounds). Its original home was at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Reidsville. The organ was sold to J. Allen Farmer, Inc., a prestigious company renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship in organ building and restoration. With a portfolio that includes projects such as the relocation and restoration of the 1916 E.M. Skinner organ in the Great Banquet Hall at the Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC; the oldest pipe organ in South Carolina, circa 1830, for Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church; and the restoration of the 1898 3 manual (keyboards) Hook and Hastings instrument for St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem.

J. Allen Farmer is also curator for several instruments including the organs for the University of NC School of the Arts and Salem College.

The Moeller organ is currently undergoing a complete rebuild and restoration where two-thirds of the pipes will be made like new and one-third of the organ will be of new construction. The instrument will have a new, moveable console, electronic switching system, two additional ranks of pipes, and additional digital features that include chimes, harp, glockenspiel, and recording capabilities.

In addition to preserving the organ’s original beauty and functionality, this project presents an opportunity to enhance its capabilities for the modern age. The Moeller organ will not only retain its historical charm but also offer new possibilities for musical expression and worship. It isn’t just about purchasing a historic instrument, but is about connecting us with generations of worshippers who came before us, honoring their legacy and ensuring that their spirit and the Spirit of the Lord lives on in the music that fills the sanctuary. It’s about revitalizing the soul of our church, filling the sanctuary with melodies that uplift and inspire. Raise Our Praise!

This Campaign invites the entire community to participate in this meaningful endeavor. Whether through monetary donations or simply spreading the word, every contribution brings us one step closer to our goal. Together we can ensure that the Moeller organ will serve St. David’s for generations to come.

A video of this historic instrument is available online at the church’s website: https://stdavidslaurinburgnc.org. When accessing the site, click on “About St. David’s.” Contact may also be made by mail, email, phone, or by visiting St. David’s Episcopal Church at 506 Azure Court in Laurinburg.

Help us “Raise Our Praise!.”