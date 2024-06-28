HAMLET — Appalachian State University has invited Richmond Community College to be a partner in its Aspire Appalachian co-admission program.

Aspire Appalachian is a seamless pathway for students enrolled at RichmondCC to complete a bachelor’s degree at App State. Students participating will receive dedicated advising assistance from both RichmondCC and App State, access to admission and financial aid counseling, priority consideration for select App State scholarships, as well as access to special webinars, events and newsletters.

“Through our Aspire partnership, App State and RichmondCC are clearing pathways for transfer student success — providing greater accessibility to a high-quality App State education, and supporting these students each step of the way as they work to obtain their degrees,” said App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris.

RichmondCC students who are on track to completing Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation, Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation or Associate in Applied Science degrees can apply for the Aspire Appalachian program. Those who qualify will be “co-admitted” to App State while still a student at RichmondCC.

“Creating these co-admission pathways with our senior institutions helps our students who want to pursue an advanced degree have a solid plan after they graduate from RichmondCC,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “We are thankful to our partners at App State for helping to make higher education more accessible and more affordable for our students.”

RichmondCC students can apply one semester prior to their last semester at RichmondCC.

Early college students are eligible to participate. Dual-enrolled students are not eligible while still enrolled in high school. Students who graduate from high school and then continue at RichmmondCC with a year or more remaining are eligible. Once accepted, students will be contacted by their advisor at RichmondCC.

App State — one of 17 public institutions in the University of North Carolina System — enrolls more than 21,000 students each year at campuses in Boone and Hickory and online. The university is accredited to award

bachelor’s, master’s, intermediate and doctoral degrees, offering more than 150 undergraduate and 80 graduate majors.

For more information, contact RichmondCC’s Career & Transfer Advising Center by calling 910-410-1700, texting 910-518-9685, or emailing [email protected].