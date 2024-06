The Wagram Recreation Center was abuzz with children on Wednesday to learn all about the bees. Mary Stone with the Wagram Apiary spoke to the more than 60 in attendance about the importance of bees and even let those curious enough try some local honey. The program was part of the Scotland County Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program. The next program will be on July 10 at 10:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. at the Laurel Hill Community Center featuring Rockstar Magic with Chris and Neal.