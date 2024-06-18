FT. JACKSON, S.C. — The Scotland High School JROTC recently attended the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge, held in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

The JCLC is a seven-day JROTC summer camp where cadets from different programs meet and fully engage in activities such as rappelling, canoeing, obstacle courses, zip lines, orienteering, drill and ceremonies, and various other team-building events.

The intent is to challenge cadets in an austere environment and develop their leadership, communication and social skills.

During the camp, Cadet Leo Ricks earned the Fastest Canoe Time Medal, and Cadet Anthony Pate was awarded the Superior Cadet Medal.