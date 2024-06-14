HAMLET — Eight volunteer firefighters have just started Richmond Community College’s six-month Fire Academy that is being offered in partnership with the Rockingham Fire Department.

All students enrolled are volunteer firefighters who do not have their certification from the N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal.

Across the nation, there is a shortage of firefighters.

“For some volunteers, it’s difficult to attend a firefighter academy because they work full-time jobs,” Director of Program Development for RichmondCC Angineek Gillenwater said. “That’s why the College developed this academy around nights and weekends to meet the needs of local volunteer firefighters. It is our hope to train these firefighters with the skills and knowledge they need to be better equipped to respond to fires.”

The Firefighter Academy started on June 4 and will run through December. The students will use the three-story training facility at Rockingham Fire Department for the hands-on skill portion of the academy.

“It’s going to be huge help to us having the academy right here in Richmond County,” Rockingham Fire Department Chief Harold Isler said.

Isler explained that when they hire full-time firefighters, they start at an entry, or “trainee,” level and are then sent off to a firefighting school elsewhere to complete their training.

“They can now get the training right here at home,” he said.

Some of the topics covered during training are personal protection equipment, ladders, ventilation, ropes and knots, search and rescue, and HazMat.

Enrolled in the Firefighter Academy are volunteer firefighters from Northside Volunteer Fire Department, Cordova Volunteer Fire Department, Ellerbe Volunteer Fire Department, Seagrove Volunteer Fire Department and East Rockingham Fire Department. Upon completion, they will have earned their NC Firefighter I and II certifications.

To learn more about Firefighter Academy at RichmondCC, contact Angineek Gillenwater at 910-410-1708 or [email protected].