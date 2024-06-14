RAEFORD — Two new homeowners received their keys to the Lumbee Tribe’s newest neighborhood.

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery, the new construction team and Hoke County Tribal Council Representative Chocajuana Oxendine cut the ribbon Thursday afternoon to officially open the second phase of Cheraw Acres Subdivision in Hoke County.

The first two homes are complete and the homeowners received their keys at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The neighborhood already has 23 families in the community from the first phase. Eighteen additional homes will be built in the subdivision.

Chairman Lowery thanked the staff for their “hard work” on this project.