HAMLET — Rising junior at Scotland Early College High School (SEarCH) Natalee Jackson recently had the opportunity to work as a North Carolina Senate Page in the office of Sen. Danny Britt Jr.

The NC Senate Page Program is a four-day experience that allows high school students to gain firsthand knowledge of how laws are made and to participate in the legislative process for the state. Senate pages are important to the operation of the General Assembly as they assist the members and staff of the Senate during the legislative session. They participate in daily sessions and committee meetings, attend errands, as well as deliver messages and materials within the legislative complex.

“I applied to be a NC Senate Page because I believe it is an amazing opportunity to learn useful information and be helpful to our elected officials,” Jackson said. “I have always been interested in politics, and when I had the chance to be involved, I wanted to learn and contribute as much as possible.”

The selection process is extremely competitive for the NC Senate Page Program. Each senator is allotted a number of students that he or she can sponsor each session. Students can submit their application to their senator, who selects the individuals to be appointed by the president pro tempore.

Jackson said her time with the NC Senate was informative and enjoyable. She was able to gain an understanding of how laws are created and was able to attend committee meetings.

“I was able to get a glimpse into how different legislative events take place, such as committee meetings, nomination ceremonies and legislative sessions from both the House of Representatives and the Senate,” she said.

After her experience as a Senate page, Jackson said she has a better understanding of the importance of how teamwork and cooperation create strong ideas and relationships.

“I enjoyed speaking with the senators and hearing their views on topics we have in today’s society. I believe the most important thing I learned was teamwork and communication. For ideas to become successful, everyone must work together and consider others’ opinions and ideas,” she said. Jackson currently serves as an Ambassador at RichmondCC. Ambassadors are respected students acting as representatives of the college. Their role is to reflect a positive image of the college.

“I chose to attend Scotland Early College High School (SEarCH) because the opportunity for an advanced education is something that is important to me,” Jackson said. “It is so important for me to pursue the best education I can. RichmondCC has allowed me to not only get an early start with my higher education, but also encouraged me to become more independent and involved with my community.”

Jackson’s career plan is to become a labor and delivery nurse.