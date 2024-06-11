LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Republican Party will hold its annual Lincoln-Reagan-Douglass Fundraising Dinner at 6 p.m. on June 29 at the new I.E. Johnson Community Center, at 815 McGirt’s Bridge Road, Laurinburg.

The dinner will be catered by Rick’s Catering and will be open to anyone wishing to get to know the local and state candidates running for election in November.

Mark Harris, a candidate for U.S. Congress, will be the keynote speaker. Harris is an Appalachian State University graduate with a B.S. in Political Science. He then earned his Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degree in Christian Leadership from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was elected president of the North Carolina Baptist Convention from 2011-2013. Additionally, Harris has held numerous other leadership positions.

Also speaking will be Michele Morrow, candidate for NC Superintendent of Public Instruction; Dave Boliek, candidate for NC State Auditor; Dr. Ralph Carter, candidate for NC House District 48; John Steward, 8th District Republican Party Chairman; Ed O’Neal, candidate for Scotland County Board of Commissioners; and Jeff Shelley, candidate for Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

The musical guest will be Laura Morgan, Senior Ms. America 2021-2022.

Tickets for the event may be purchased through the Scotland County Republican Party website at https://scotland.nc.gop/ or by calling 301-395-9100.