LAURINBURG — Scotland County’s Manager April Snead announced Monday that Margaret “Monnie” English has been hired as the new director of Human Resources for Scotland County.

English started her career at the Scotland County Department of Social Services in March 2016 as a Child Support agent and is currently the senior human resources administrator for the department. She has been in her current position since February 2018. English graduated from Francis Marion University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology and Psychology.

English said she is “honored to have been selected as Scotland County’s Human Resources director.”

“I am excited to embark on this new journey,” English said. “I look forward to promoting employee development, fostering inclusivity and diversity and contributing to Scotland County’s success through strategic HR initiatives.”

The position is effective July 16.