HAMLET — Dale McInnis announced on Tuesday that he will be retiring as president of Richmond Community College at the end of October.

McInnis will have worked for RichmondCC for 22 years come July 1, serving as president of the College for 14 years. In September, he will have 32 total years of service with the North Carolina Community College System.

“The opportunity to lead this college has been a great blessing to me and my family. Building this wonderful team and helping the people of Richmond and Scotland counties has been a labor of love and satisfaction for me,” said McInnis during a called meeting of the board of trustees on Tuesday. “I believe I am leaving the College in a good place at the right time. Our culture, enrollment and financial status are strong, our future prospects are bright, and we have the best set of employees I have ever worked with.”

McInnis will be working with the board of trustees to support its search for the next president and to ensure a smooth transition with the change in leadership.

“I will continue to commit my full energy and time to supporting the College and our students every day that I am here,” McInnis said.

His last day at RichmondCC will be Oct. 31.

“Dr. McInnis will be greatly missed at Richmond Community College, and the Trustees are saddened by his decision to leave, but it would be selfish of us to not wish him all the best as he begins the next chapter of his life,” said chair of the RichmondCC board of trustees, Claudia Robinette. “I am grateful and proud that RichmondCC has been so fortunate to have had Dr. McInnis as our president for the past 14 years.”

Robinette has been Chair for all but two years of McInnis’ tenure as president.

McInnis, a native of Ellerbe, started working for RichmondCC in 2002 as the vice president for administration/chief financial officer. His career in the North Carolina Community College System started in 1992 at Montgomery Community College. He also worked for South Piedmont Community College before coming to RichmondCC.

McInnis earned a Doctorate of Education in Higher Education Administration from N.C. State University. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Cambell University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“Dr. McInnis has made an indelible mark on Richmond Community College,” Robinette said. “Through his leadership and vision, the College has reached new heights and is a shining star in the North Carolina Community College System. His passion for the education and success of our students is unprecedented, which is matched by his love for the community.”

RichmondCC has grown in size and enrollment during the 14 years of McInnis’ presidency. He led the expansion of the two Early College High Schools and high school dual enrollment, achieved full campus status for the Scotland County Campus in Laurinburg, coordinated the partnerships to build the Robinette Building in Rockingham and opened the doors on the RichmondCC Café on the Hamlet Campus. He has helped develop new partnerships with multiple universities and colleges to expand more affordable pathways to higher education for RichmondCC students, while also introducing new programs such as Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology, Surgical Technology, Truck Driver Training and Electric Lineworker.

As far as student enrollment and retention, 312 students graduated from RichmondCC in 2010. In 2022, the College had a record 809 graduates with degrees, diplomas or certificates.

McInnis has also served at the state level on various committees over the years. Most recently, he was co-chair and designer of Propel NC, a legislative proposal for revising the funding model for the community college system.

“I have been very fortunate these past years to have such a great job here at home, helping people I know and grew up with. I have worked under a great Board of Trustees, have been supported by a strong leadership team and have the best faculty and staff in North Carolina,” McInnis said. “I am confident they will continue their good work to build and grow our college for many years to come.”