Darreus McDougald, named Scotland High School’s Male Athlete of the Year, is an offensive lineman on the football team.

Three-sport athlete Nateya Scott was awarded the title of Scotland High School’s Female Athlete of the Year. Scott plays on the bowling team, has been a setter for volleyball, and played second shortstop, and third base in softball.

LAURINBURG — This week, Scotland High School hosted its annual Winter/Spring Sports Athletic Banquet where they recognized and celebrated standout student-athletes from soccer, baseball, softball, bowling, tennis, track and field, swimming, basketball, golf and wrestling named the male and female Athletes of the Year.

Three-sport athlete Nateya Scott was awarded the title of Female Athlete of the Year. Scott plays on the bowling team, has been a setter for volleyball, and played second shortstop, and third base in softball.

Darreus McDougald, named Male Athlete of the Year, is an offensive lineman on the football team.

Women’s soccer

​MVP- Emma Clark (All Conference and All Region)

Best Defensive Player- Gabby Norton

Coaches Award- Jaylee Hunt

Most Improved- Addison Anderson

Bowling

Coaches Award – Garrett Boyer and Gabby Norton

Most Improved – Jaeden Williams and Addison Pittman

MVP – Landon Malloy and Nateya Scott

​Men’s wrestling

MVP – Thomas Salinas

Most improved – Vinny Butera

Coaches Award – Donerio Graham

Women;s wrestling

MVP – Carmin Moore

Most improved – Latia Williams

Coaches Award – Dawson Blue

Men’s basketball

Co-MVP’s – Dylan Lampley and Jaquez Caldwell

Most Improved – Jonathan Graham

Best Defensive Player – Shylan Harrell

Coaches Award – Jerrison Dixon

Great Prospect Award – Tomek McFadden

Great Attitude Award – Brady Fowler

Women’s basketball

Co-MVP’s – Morgan Thompson and Alicia McClain

Defensive Player of the Year – Madison Dixon

Most Improved – Kayla Simmons

Coaches Award – Madysan Hammonds

Men’s swimming

Most Improved: Ricky Zhang

Coaches Award: Jack Herr

MVP: Elisha Dockery

Women’s swimming

Most Improved: Sonayla Thomas

Coaches Award: Taylor Johnson

MVP: Zoey Bowman

Men’s Track and Field

Most Dedicated – Marlon Moore

MVP Field Events – Keyshaun McQueen

MVP Running – Dinero Graham

Most Improved – Landon Malloy

Coaches Award – Nick Weigelt

Men’s tennis:

MVP – Ricky Zhang

Most Improved – Jackson Hernandez

Coaches Award – Kishawn Pate

All-Conference – Eli McRae & Ricky Zhang

Golf

MVP-Luke Seate

Most Dedicated-Jarrod Pittman

Most Improved-Luke Sutherland

Softball

Team MVP- Dawson Blue

Offensive MVP- Addison Johnson

Defensive MVP- Avery Stutts

Most Improved- Nateya Scott

Coaches Award- Lindsay Locklear

All conference- Addison Johnson, Dawson Blue, Avery Stutts, Addison Lewis, Madison Dixon

Conference Pitcher of the Year – Avery Stutts

Coach of the year- Adam Romaine

Baseball

Team MVP: Maddox Locklear

Offense MVP: Dawson Williams

MVP Defense: Kaden Hunsucker

Team Before Self: Robbie Peed

Curtis Britt award: Thomas Taylor