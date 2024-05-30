LAURINBURG — This week, Scotland High School hosted its annual Winter/Spring Sports Athletic Banquet where they recognized and celebrated standout student-athletes from soccer, baseball, softball, bowling, tennis, track and field, swimming, basketball, golf and wrestling named the male and female Athletes of the Year.
Three-sport athlete Nateya Scott was awarded the title of Female Athlete of the Year. Scott plays on the bowling team, has been a setter for volleyball, and played second shortstop, and third base in softball.
Darreus McDougald, named Male Athlete of the Year, is an offensive lineman on the football team.
Women’s soccer
MVP- Emma Clark (All Conference and All Region)
Best Defensive Player- Gabby Norton
Coaches Award- Jaylee Hunt
Most Improved- Addison Anderson
Bowling
Coaches Award – Garrett Boyer and Gabby Norton
Most Improved – Jaeden Williams and Addison Pittman
MVP – Landon Malloy and Nateya Scott
Men’s wrestling
MVP – Thomas Salinas
Most improved – Vinny Butera
Coaches Award – Donerio Graham
Women;s wrestling
MVP – Carmin Moore
Most improved – Latia Williams
Coaches Award – Dawson Blue
Men’s basketball
Co-MVP’s – Dylan Lampley and Jaquez Caldwell
Most Improved – Jonathan Graham
Best Defensive Player – Shylan Harrell
Coaches Award – Jerrison Dixon
Great Prospect Award – Tomek McFadden
Great Attitude Award – Brady Fowler
Women’s basketball
Co-MVP’s – Morgan Thompson and Alicia McClain
Defensive Player of the Year – Madison Dixon
Most Improved – Kayla Simmons
Coaches Award – Madysan Hammonds
Men’s swimming
Most Improved: Ricky Zhang
Coaches Award: Jack Herr
MVP: Elisha Dockery
Women’s swimming
Most Improved: Sonayla Thomas
Coaches Award: Taylor Johnson
MVP: Zoey Bowman
Men’s Track and Field
Most Dedicated – Marlon Moore
MVP Field Events – Keyshaun McQueen
MVP Running – Dinero Graham
Most Improved – Landon Malloy
Coaches Award – Nick Weigelt
Men’s tennis:
MVP – Ricky Zhang
Most Improved – Jackson Hernandez
Coaches Award – Kishawn Pate
All-Conference – Eli McRae & Ricky Zhang
Golf
MVP-Luke Seate
Most Dedicated-Jarrod Pittman
Most Improved-Luke Sutherland
Softball
Team MVP- Dawson Blue
Offensive MVP- Addison Johnson
Defensive MVP- Avery Stutts
Most Improved- Nateya Scott
Coaches Award- Lindsay Locklear
All conference- Addison Johnson, Dawson Blue, Avery Stutts, Addison Lewis, Madison Dixon
Conference Pitcher of the Year – Avery Stutts
Coach of the year- Adam Romaine
Baseball
Team MVP: Maddox Locklear
Offense MVP: Dawson Williams
MVP Defense: Kaden Hunsucker
Team Before Self: Robbie Peed
Curtis Britt award: Thomas Taylor