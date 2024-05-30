LUMBERTON — Lumbee River EMC and Robeson Community College have partnered to introduce a Lineman Program to the region.

The Lineman Program will offer comprehensive training and hands-on experience in the essential skills required for a successful career as a lineman. Participants will receive instruction in electrical theory, safety protocols, pole climbing techniques, equipment operation and more. Additionally, the program will provide opportunities for real-world application through internships and cooperative learning experiences with Lumbee River EMC.

“We are thrilled to partner with Robeson Community College to bring this valuable program to Robeson County,” said Jon T. Locklear, president and CEO of Lumbee River EMC. “As a locally-owned electric cooperative, we are deeply invested in the prosperity and well-being of our communities. By equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue careers in the electrical utility industry, we are not only creating pathways to meaningful employment but also ensuring the continued reliability of our electric infrastructure.”

Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

“At Robeson Community College, we are dedicated to empowering our students and supporting economic growth in our region,” Singler said. “The Lineman Program aligns perfectly with our mission by offering high-quality training that leads to in-demand careers. Together with Lumbee River EMC, we look forward to positively impacting the lives of individuals in Robeson County.”

By investing in workforce development initiatives such as this, the cooperative aims to foster economic vitality and enhance the quality of life for residents throughout its service territory.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held to celebrate the “very historical moment” at Robeson Community College with the construction of the lineman pole yard on campus. The pole yard will be located on the backside of campus, behind Buildings 18 and 19 and will be visible to those passing by on Interstate 95.

“Three weeks ago, all of this was trees,” stated Eric Freeman, the executive vice president of Robeson Community College. “Once we had a commitment to move forward with this program, we decided we wanted to be by I-95 and we wanted this program to be a billboard for all of the community and everyone that was traveling by.”

“This location was not chosen accidentally,” Singler assured. “We want everyone that drives by this school to see this lineman program and know what we are offering.”

Hundreds, if not thousands of vehicles whizzed by Robeson Community College Tuesday during the service, demonstrating just how visible the program would be along the I-95 corridor. It was evident by vehicle brake lights, that many passing by slowed down as they saw the ceremony taking place, hoping to get an understanding of what was taking place. Many were gathered under the bright blue tents, as a large crowd attended the event. Shiny new shovels were positioned in a mound of dirt with hard hats sitting atop of them, and two large LREMC electrical trucks displaying the American Flag served as a backdrop for the ceremony.

“This event marks a milestone in Robeson Community College’s commitment to providing an excellent education to the next generation of electrical lineman,” RCC Board Chair Shirley Stockton said. “This groundbreaking symbolizes not just construction, but also the beginning of a new chapter in our institution’s history.”

As RCC Board member Danny Stedman led those attending in prayer, he said, “This is a day to remember … We are bringing good things to Robeson County, making this a better place for our citizens.”

The need for an electrical lineman program at Robeson Community College had been discussed and planned for several years. Through the partnership with LREMC, the program was able to become a reality.

“This is a day we have been waiting for and praying for, for a very long time,” Singler said. “The establishment of this lineman school promises to bring about positive change both locally and regionally … This school is going to surpass our county lines … I’m excited that we are going to have that kind of regional impact for the future of our citizens and communities that surround us.”

“LREMC has played a pivotal role in offering both intellectual resources and physical support through equipment, site preparation, help with the curriculum, they have partnered with us on interviewing and locating instructors, so this has truly been a very important partnership,” Singler added.

Locklear mentioned how the program would help not only fill jobs but create them as well.

“This is going to produce jobs in our communities,” Locklear said. “We want to be able to take as many linemen from this program and put them in the co-op. We want to be able to support our communities and the economies of our communities… because if we can invest in the students that are coming through this program, then they are going to invest in our communities, they are going to invest in their families… and that’s how we pass it down and we create success that goes from one generation to the next. It’s not about what we do today, it’s about what happens in the future.”

“This lineman program and this collaboration program between RCC and Lumbee River EMC is about a vision,” Locklear added. “The timing was right, the vision was right, the people were right and we had a board that was very supportive.”

Construction on the pole yard is expected to be completed by June 17 and the first class is slated to begin July 16.