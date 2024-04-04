LAURINBURG — Drugs, guns and currency were seized and two arrests were made following a months-long investigation by Laurinburg Police Department narcotics detectives.

According to the LPD, Kisha Michelle, 33, and Swajawanna Bittle, 26, both of Laurinburg, were arrested after officers executed multiple search warrants at separate locations simultaneously.

Bryant was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and conspiracy to sell, deliver and manufacture a schedule II control substance.

Bittle was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances; manufacture schedule II; manufacture schedule I; possession with intent with sell and deliver schedule VI; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule I; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II; possession of a firearm with altered serial number and three counts of felony conspiracy.

Police say the investigations are ongoing and more arrests and charges are pending.