GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The St. Andrews Knights softball team split its away doubleheader against the Brenau Tigers on Wednesday.

St. Andrews (7-29, 2-14 Appalachian Athletic Conference) shut out Brenau (18-12, 11-7 AAC) with an 8-0 six-inning decision in game one but was routed 13-2 in five innings in game two.

The Lady Knights scored three runs in the third and their final five in the sixth in game one.

St. Andrews’ Natalee Victores had two runs, two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Tess Ruschman scored two runs on two hits; Charlee Mullins had two runs and one hit; Maddy Taylor scored one run on one hit; Ava McPhillips had one hit with three RBIs; Haley Zimmerman had two RBIs and Meghan Fritz had one hit and one RBI.

Fritz threw a complete game to earn the win in the circle, allowing six hits with one strikeout.

Sara Shaw pitched four innings for Brenau and suffered the loss.

In game two, St. Andrews had its only two runs in the first before the Tigers’ five-run second and third and three-run fourth helped them take the victory.

Brenau’s Tivona Myles scored three runs on three hits, including two doubles, with four RBIs; Abigail Brown had three runs and two doubles with two RBIs; Ava Moon had two runs, two hits and one RBI; Riley Smith had one run, two hits and two RBIs; Dayton Power scored one run on two hits with a double and an RBI; Breanne Brookshire had two runs and one hit; Carley Cox scored a run and Hannah Patridge had two hits with two RBIs.

Maliah Lee threw all five innings for Brenau to claim the win, allowing two unearned runs and two hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

Mullins and Zimmerman scored St. Andrews’ runs; Jaylin Joss had a hit with an RBI and Taylor had an RBI.

Joss took the loss, allowing five earned runs on six hits with a walk in one inning pitched.

St. Andrews returns to action on Wednesday, April 10, for a twin bill at Truett McConnell. First pitch for game one is slated for 2:30 p.m.

Baseball earns walk-off win in 10th against Carolina University

The St. Andrews Knights baseball team used two runs in the 10th inning to return from a one-run deficit and take a 13-12 walk-off nonconference win against the Carolina University Bruins on Tuesday at Clark Field in Laurinburg.

With one out in the 10th, St. Andrews (19-12) trailed 12-11 until Samuel Rosario put the ball in play and was out at second, but Garrett Wolff and Isaiah Martin scored two unearned runs on the play for an unexpected ending.

The Knights led 3-0 one inning through and 6-2 after two; they tacked on another run in the third and were ahead 11-3 at the end of the fifth. Carolina (11-13-1) put up three runs in the sixth, two in the seventh, one in the eighth and two in the ninth to send the game into extras at 11-11 before taking its lead in the 10th.

Cesar Morillo had three runs and two hits with a double and an RBI for the Knights; Jude Drzemiecki scored two runs on a single, triple and home run with four RBIs; Garrett Hamby had two runs and two hits; Martin had two runs and a double; Wolff scored two runs; Tate Abbott had a run and two hits; Chance Blum scored a run on a hit with an RBI and Will Benjamin had two hits with an RBI.

Shawn Taylor pitched the 10th for the Knights and took the win; Bryton Williams threw four innings, CJ Harrison tossed two, Nate Moretz came in for 1 1/3 and Johnathan Foster took the bump for 1 2/3.

William Darder had three runs with three hits, a double and two RBIs for the Bruins; Leland Brown had three runs and a hit; Jase Brooks scored two runs on three hits; Alejandro Rodriguez scored a run on three hits with a double, triple and five RBIs; Alexiel Delgado scored a run on a double and a triple with an RBI; Avery Adams each had a run and two hits with an RBI; Tanner Bray scored a run on two hits and Landon Johnson had a single and a double with two RBIs.

Cam Lloyd suffered the loss, throwing a 1/3 of the 10th.