LAURINBURG — A few members of the local legal community paused Wednesday to admire a new addition to the Scotland County Courthouse.

Honoring tradition, but acknowledging his desire to avoid publicity, Judge Richard T. Brown’s portrait was hung last week without fanfare in the Main Courtroom. It joins those of the first and second Scotland County superior court judges, Walter H. Neal (1901-08) and B. Craig Ellis (1984-2006). It was donated privately without public expense.

Brown is a Scotland County native and was raised locally. Excelling at every level, he attended public schools, graduated from Scotland High in 1971, and later graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill (both undergraduate and School of Law). He passed the 1978 Bar Exam and practiced law in Laurinburg with local firms until 1997 when he became a District Court Judge.

Upon the retirement of Judge B. Craig Ellis in 2007, he became the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge for the 16A Judicial District (including at times Anson, Hoke, Richmond, and Scotland Counties). After an illustrious career, Judge Brown retired in 2018 succeeded by current Judge Stephan R. Futrell of Rockingham.

Those in attendance for the unveiling fondly recalled working with Judge Brown and admired his “friendly” demeanor and “steadfast” devotion to the justice system.