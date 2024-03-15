LAURINBURG — Governor Roy Cooper announced this week that the City of Laurinburg is among the communities statewide that will receive additional water and wastewater infrastructure funding, along with stormwater planning grants.

The awards include drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects, as well as lead service line inventories and replacements.

As part of 114 projects statewide, The City of Laurinburg has received $500,000 for a lead service line inventory from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure. Lead lines were installed in places across the United States before 1986. There is no safe level of lead exposure. The lead service line inventory funding will help protect Scotland County residents from lead in drinking water.

“I am very grateful to the Department of Environmental Quality for investing in Scotland County’s water infrastructure and overall community health, and I was proud to be a part of the process to secure this funding.” Rep. Garland Pierce said. “The inventory will shine a light on where we need to replace outdated water lines that may contain lead. I will continue to advocate for strong public infrastructure in Scotland County, and will fight for the same in Hoke County as well.”