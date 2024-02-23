LAURINBURG — On Wednesday, India Jones, a patient care technician, in the Women’s Center at Scotland Health, was recently awarded the Sunshine Award in front of her peers.

She was awarded with a certificate and cupcakes to share with her teammates. The Sunshine Award is Scotland Health’s award for “extraordinary” nursing support team members, including patient care technicians (PCT), surgical technicians, ER technicians (ERT), certified nursing assistants(CNA), licensed practical nurses (LPN), medical assistants (certified and registered) and unit secretaries.

This award was achieved by a recommendation from the nursing staffed by Latoscha Campbell who wanted to recognize the hard work of Scotland’s nursing support staff.

The Sunshine Award nominees exemplify Scotland Health’s excellent patient experience. In addition to naming a Sunshine Award honoree, each nominee receives special acknowledgment from Scotland Health as a way of saying “thank you” to the unsung heroes in the healthcare profession. Each honoree will be recognized at a public ceremony in his/her unit and will receive a Sunshine Award plaque and commemorative certificate.

Jones’ nomination letter read:

“She goes above and beyond what her job description requires. She faces many challenges caring for her family at home but comes to work with a friendly smile and positive attitude. As a nurse myself, I enjoyed the days when she was assisting because she would have the job done before I even thought to do it. She always spreads sunshine on the unit and to the patients she encounters.

“She is a strong PCT who takes excellent care of her patients and always works as a team player. She has assumed the responsibility of creating an orientation plan for all PCTs and has assisted with creating a workflow for them. She has assisted the unit leaders a great deal in preparation for Joint Commission and has participated in rounding in other areas of the facility with hospital leaders.

“She has taken a lead role in assisting with the new birth certificate system and has been providing training to the team. She never hesitates to help in covering critical needs. She comes in often to help with last-minute needs and works with her fellow PCTs to cover where needed. We are all grateful to have her as part of our team.”

The community is encouraged to nominate a Scotland Health team member for this award by sharing their story of a Scotland Health nursing support staff member who delivered safe, high quality, compassionate care to you or a patient by filling out a nomination form today—it’s an important way of saying thank you to an extra special team member who has made a difference in their life or another’s.

Visit scotlandhealth.org and click Sunshine Award under the Patients and Visitors tab. The form can be emailed to [email protected]; or mailed to Attn: Nursing Administration/Sunshine Award – Scotland Health, 500 Lauchwood Drive, Laurinburg, N.C. 28352