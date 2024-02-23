LAURINBURG — Scotland Health and Scotland Regional Hospice announced the launch of their monthly Alzheimer’s Support Groups in the communities they serve.

With the goal of providing convenience and accessibility, these groups will be held in three different locations — Laurinburg; Bennettsville, South Carolina; and Pembroke. The meetings in all locations will take place from noon to 1 p.m.

These monthly gatherings have been scheduled on the second Monday of each month at the Scotland Regional Hospice office, at 610 Lauchwood Drive in Laurinburg; the second Tuesday of each month at the Pembroke Specialty Clinic, at 410-D South Jones Street in Pembroke; and the second Wednesday of each month at the Marlboro Specialty Complex, 1007 Cheraw Highway in Bennettsville.

The structure of these support groups will follow a well-rounded format that includes an educational component followed by guided discussions. The intention behind this structure is to provide attendees with a platform to share their challenges and successes, and ultimately learn from each other’s experiences. While not all the information discussed may be relevant to everyone, the organizers hope that each meeting will have something that every attendee can connect with and build upon.

To ensure the smooth running of these support groups and to facilitate the discussions effectively, Scotland Health has enlisted the assistance of its licensed clinical social workers Carolyn Smith and Tina Dial. Smith and Dial will respectively facilitate the support groups in Laurinburg and Pembroke. The Bennettsville support group will be led by Scotland Regional Hospice bereavement coordinator Tanya Williams.

To further enhance the attendees’ experience, a light lunch will be provided during each meeting. However, registration is required to attend these support groups. To secure a spot and register, interested individuals are urged to call Deon Cranford at 910-276-7176.