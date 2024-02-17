Now, today’s message is not to define anybody as crazy, for everything that God made is good; but crazy in personality, behavior and practice.

Need I say that we are living in troubling times; times of chaos, confusion, upheaval and demonic influence; a world where Satan, the god of this world exercises his evil influence over worldly leaders in both the political realm and people in general. God created this world, He spoke it into existence and the Bible calls it His handiwork in Ephesians 2:10.

So that being said, we know that he works behind the scenes to manipulate the minds of the godless and those who are not aware of his devices. They can become pawns in his hand and as a result, a lot of crazy things are going on to the extent that some people are acting crazy and they are called crazy; meaning that the things some people do don’t make sense.

Just look around in our world and every single day we hear of things going on that don’t make sense — crazy acts of senseless violence, wars and rumors of wars. We are called by the Bible to live peaceably with all men if at all possible, according to Romans 12:9). For God’s people of all people ought to be peacemakers; and this is a good word to live by for truly we live in a world of craziness.

Now the word crazy is not really defined in the English language. It is just used to describe somebody’s behavior as “silly,” “strange” or “outlandish.” Sometimes it is used to mean “irrational” or “unexplainable” and sometimes it is used to describe a mental illness.

But the reality is sometimes we use this word not for any of the above, but to describe the behavior and actions of some people because we do know that some people do act “silly and strange.” Come on now readers y’all know all of us somewhere in our lives have called somebody crazy — “You’re so crazy!” “They act crazy!” “You have some crazy ways!” You’re crazy!” “That’s a crazy man or a crazy woman!”

That word has been a part of our vocabulary somewhere in our lives. so, though the person may not be irrational or unexplainable, they act that way and Satan will plant them, root them around us. Why? Because folks that act crazy can cause you to act crazy if you are not careful. They can cause you to act out of yourself. Folks that act crazy can needle you, they rub you the wrong way, they try your patience, bring out the worst in you and get on your last nerve and unless you are Holy Ghost-filled, they can cause you to act out of your character and cause you to miss, forfeit, cancel or delay what God wants to do in your life,. That is IF you follow them up.

Community, so many people are in jail today because they follow up on people who act crazy. The hand of God was on some people and God was blessing them, but they let their flesh dictate how they reacted to some person who acted crazy. We hear all the time about people on the highway and freeways who follow up drivers who drive crazy, pulling out in front of you at the last minute. Some get angry honking their horns at them, mean mugging the driver, hollering curse words, holding up certain fingers on their hand at other drivers that provoke them and lead to fisticuffs, bodily injuries and sometimes even death. God only knows the people who are dead and would still be here if they had just ignored people who drove crazy and acted crazy. Don’t follow them up.

Some people have killed people because of words some crazy acting person said to them. That’s crazy! They followed them up, not confident in themselves, and they let the opinions and words of somebody cause them to act out of character. Instead of letting crazy people act crazy, they follow them up, get down on their level and make a mess.

Friends, when we follow up with people who act crazy, and talk crazy, we let them pull us down to their level because if what they do is crazy, then when we follow them up we are acting crazy too! And then you have two crazy people acting crazy! Let people talk, let people kick up dust, let them act ignorant, let them act foolish and childish, let them act crazy if that’s the way they want to act. What God has for you it is for you. People who act crazy can’t change that. No man can alter God’s plan for our lives. All they can do is push us into our destiny.

A man from the house of Saul named Shimei came against King David, and he cursed as he came. And he cast stones at David and all the servants of David. And then he cursed David, according to 2 Sam. 16:5-14. The servant of David wanted to kill Shimei for his disrespect to the king, but David said “Let him curse” …paraphrasing “Don’t follow up this crazy man!” Shimei acting like a crazy man walked along a ridge above the road David was traveling. He continuously cursed David and called him foul names but David refused to follow him up.

Friends, we need to be like David. Let us show that we are the bigger person; that we are the true Christians, that the love of Christ abides in our hearts. Pray for them, do the right thing, but don’t follow up with people who act crazy.

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and can be reached at [email protected].