LAURINBURG — Effective immediately, Scotland Health Care System will reinforce its previous masking policy requiring all patients, visitors and staff to wear a mask.

Medical loop masks are required in all areas of the hospital system including practices, according to a Scotland Health spokesperson. Masks are available at each entrance of every Scotland Health facility.

Visiting hours at Scotland Memorial Hospital remain 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. daily.

“Scotland Health will continue to monitor and update our policies as appropriate based on community transmission levels,” stated the spokesperson. “The health and safety of our patients and team continue to be a top priority at Scotland Health. For the most up-to-date information on masking and visitation restrictions, please continue to follow the Scotland Health Facebook page.”