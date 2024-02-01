Community mourns the loss of former Laurinburg police chief

LAURINBURG — Former Laurinburg Chief of Police Robert Malloy passed on Thursday at the age of 76.

Malloy’s career in law enforcement spanned the course of 37 years. Many of those years were spent serving the City of Laurinburg, where he became the first Black chief of police and went on to serve in the role for nearly 20 years.

On Thursday, the Laurinburg Police Department coordinated with agencies in Scotland and Moore County to escort Malloy’s remains back home to Laurinburg.

“It came as spare of the moment to see what we could do in order to bring Chief Malloy back to Laurinburg and Scotland County in a way that would be remembered; at least for his family,” Laurinnburg Chief of Police Mitch Johnson said. “An escort is the least we could accomplish.”

Many people have expressed the impact Malloy has made in their lives, law enforcement and the Scotland County community as a whole.

Johnson first met Malloy in the year 1995, when he left the Marine Corps and returned to Laurinburg. Malloy was still chief during this time.

“That was the beginning of our relationship. He was very consistent, he was very professional and from the very beginning of my law enforcement career, he was always present,” Johnson said.

Johnson admitted to being intimidated by Malloy before becoming chief.

“He had such of a presence and such an aura about himself,” Johnson said. “It took me many years to have the opportunity to not be intimidated because of what he had already achieved.”

Still, Johnson said Malloy always made himself available.

“He (was) always available and that’s the thing that I always remind myself … At any time if you needed something from him or encouraging words or just knowledge that he possessed, he was just ready and available.”

Johnson said that Malloy always set the standard of being professional and excited about the job law enforcement members hold.

“Law enforcement is not for everybody… It was never a thought in mind that he didn’t enjoy that of what he did,” he said.

“The law enforcement community, we have lost a very significant piece,” Johnson added,

Former Laurinburg Chief of Police and current Scotland County Commissioner Darwin “Duke” Williams said he knew Malloy since he was a “kid.”

“I grew up with his sons. I stayed at the house … As a kid I watched him as a lieutenant, a police officer,” Williams said.

Williams recollected that many knew Malloy as a “tough, imposing figure” with a “deep voice.”

“He was all man and that’s something you don’t see that often now,” Williams said. “All the kids, we didn’t fear him, we respected him and that gave us some order.”

It was Malloy who gave Williams the opportunity that led to him becoming chief.

“He gave me a start that I will be forever be grateful and thankful (for). He jump-started my career,” Williams said.

Williams said Malloy was more than just a boss and a chief.

“He loved the Laurinburg Police Department. They had a special place in his heart and law enforcement. He was a true guardian of peace on this earth, peace and the badge,” Williams said.

Scotland NAACP President Herman Tyson said that he was shocked when he received the news about Malloy, who was a mentor to him while he served as president of the local branch.

Tyson said that Malloy instilled in him the work ethic that he should portray, emphasizing the importance of professionalism and how one should carry themselves.

Malloy’s ethics, which included putting the community at the forefront of all decisions, were never swayed, Tyson said.

“He stood on what his beliefs were … No matter what adversity may come, he just continued to push in what his beliefs,” Tyson said.

Mayor Jim Willis said he didn’t know Malloy on a personal level but knew that he was devoted to his community. The mayor most recently appointed Malloy to the Laurinburg Housing Authority Board.

“He was really an important fabric of the community for decades. He will be sorely missed,” Willis said.

Following his retirement in 2007, Malloy went on to devote his time to writing poetry and was well-known for authoring “The Badge,” a poem that Malloy presented annually at the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police Conference to outgoing presidents.

In a statement from the NCACP, members stated, “Chief Malloy’s impact and his legacy will be felt throughout this state for generations of law enforcement officers to come.”

The poem reads:

“It comes in many shapes and sizes and over the Bearer’s heart it stands representing honor, peace, order and dignity regardless of how small or great the demand.

“It is awake all day and all night for it can never sleep it must be alert, willing and able to protect the strong as well as the weak.

“It shows no prejudice to any it sees no color, race nor creed for its justice stands for all and its true bearer is a rare breed.

“It has no fear or danger and will move when it is called. Many have tried to conquer it but its strength has survived them all.

“It has been worn by many and has caused much grief to some. Others have fallen honoring it yet other bearers are still willing to come.

“So let the bearer of the badge beware of the enormous burden it represents. Don’t tarnish it in any way for the badge and its true bearer are God sent. “

Service for Malloy will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsinclair@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.