LAURINBURG — A Leesville, South Carolina man has been arrested and faces a series of charges following a Thursday police chase that started in Scotland County and ended in Columbus County.

At around 4 p.m. Thursday, a woman was robbed at gunpoint on Airport Road in Scotland County and the suspect stole her car, according to Sgt. C. Wilson. The stolen vehicle was later located on U.S. 501 and U.S. 74 where a pursuit ensued. The chase continued through Robeson County and ended in Columbus County. Law enforcement agencies from each county participated in the chase.

Bryan Wade Gunter, 47, was arrested and charged with felony robbery with a deadly weapon, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony flee to allude with a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm. Gunter also faces numerous traffic charges with the State Highway Patrol and Columbus County.

Gunter is being held in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond, according to Wilson.