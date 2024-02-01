LAURINBURG — Cypress Creek Renewables, a solar energy company, is awarding $135,000 in scholarships to high school seniors across 27 different counties and Scotland County is among those on the list.

Five of the awards will be given solely to Scotland County seniors.

Mike Storch, Developer for the Southeast Transmission Market of Cypress Creek, stated that the program was first implemented last year across the country.

“Cypress Creek Renewables has a history of making positive contributions to communities in which we develop and operate solar and storage facilities,” Storch said. “We also have a history with supporting students in local jurisdictions and partnering with community colleges and universities to advance educational opportunities.

“Education investment plays a pivotal role in workforce development for the clean energy industry which is a goal of the company.”

Students interested in applying for the scholarship can do so by using the link: https://ccrenew.com/scholarships. The deadline to apply is April 1.

“Although there is a preference for students interested in STEM related topics for their higher education, the scholarship is open to anyone to apply,” Storch said. “Additionally, the main criterion that students are evaluated on is the creativity of their one-minute video, which must be submitted, answering the question, ‘How does renewable energy affect your future?’”

According to Storch, recipients will be presented with the scholarship at their high school senior awards program, through mail, or at a school or community event mutually agreed upon by both parties.

“Cypress Creek Renewables is powering a sustainable future, one project at a time. It is led by an experienced management team, Cypress Creek develops, finances, operates and owns utility-scale and distributed power plants across the country,” Storch said. “With 12 gigawatts of solar developed to date and four gigawatts currently operated, Cypress Creek is one of the country’s leading solar and storage companies.”

For more information on the company and what it does, visit https://ccrenew.com.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]