LAURINBURG — Scotland Regional Hospice, a non-profit hospice provider, is gearing up to host its annual golf tournament.

This event, now in its 38th year, will be held on April 30 and May 1 at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

This year’s tournament is sponsored as always by Golf Pride, a well-known international brand with ties to Laurinburg dedicated to golf innovation and technology. With their support, Scotland Regional Hospice is able to organize an event that not only provides a fun golfing experience but also generates substantial funds for patient and family care, according to organizers. In fact, last year’s tournament raised $159,220, contributing to the charity’s overall tally of over $4.5 million.

The tournament is divided into two separate days, each functioning as an independent competition. Players have the flexibility to participate on either day or even both days if they desire. The shotgun start for both days is scheduled for noon. With the support of many area restaurants and volunteers, lunch and beverages will be provided to all golfers and sponsors.

In addition to the main competitions, the tournament also features in-game challenges. Participants can test their putting skills in the putting-for-cash challenge, with the opportunity to win $5,000. Furthermore, the hole-in-one challenge,sponsored by Wade S. Dunbar Insurance and Scotland Motors, creates a buzz among the players, offering a car as a grand prize. Players will also have the chance to showcase their precision and accuracy in competitions such as longest putt, closest to the pin, and hit the green.

One of the tournament’s newest highlights is the rifle ball launcher, sponsored by Farm Bureau – Matt Walker. This addition, back by popular demand, offers participants the opportunity to launch a golf ball with the power of a rifle in place of teeing off on Scotch Meadow’s 15th hole.

Furthermore, the tournament’s popular silent auction will be open throughout both days, providing an opportunity to bid for a range of coveted items. The auction typically features around 300 items, including vacation getaways, top-of-the-line golf equipment, exquisite artwork, sports memorabilia as well as restaurant and retail gift certificates.

The festivities reach their pinnacle on the evening of Wednesday, May 1, 2024, with the closing ceremony. The ceremony gathers hospice staff, volunteers, participants, sponsors, and their guests, in the Scotch Meadows clubhouse to congratulate and celebrate the winners of each day’s tournament. Dinner, live music, the head-and-tails game and the announcement of the tournament’s final fundraising total highlight the evening ceremony.

One of the much-anticipated highlights of the closing ceremony is the Lawson’s Gift jewelry raffle, sponsored by the McCabe family. This raffle offers a chance to win stunning jewelry, a memento to commemorate the tournament and support Scotland Regional Hospice’s work in patient and family care. The raffle became a part of the tournament in 2002 and has become a mainstay of the event raising over $320,000.

The Scotland Regional Hospice annual golf tournament is an event that brings together golfing enthusiasts, sponsors and the community to make a difference in the lives of the terminally ill and their families. Combining the spirit of competition with a deep commitment to service, this tournament exemplifies the generosity and compassion of its participants. By attending or supporting this event, individuals not only contribute to a cause but also become part of a legacy of caring that has profoundly impacted countless lives.

For sponsor, golfer and volunteer opportunities, please visit scotlandhospice.org or call 910-276-7176.