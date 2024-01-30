Hamlet — Richmond Community College is expanding the reach of its 911 telecommunications program to residents of Duplin County thanks to a new partnership with James Sprunt Community College (JSCC).

Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, and Jay Carraway, president of JSCC, signed an agreement last week that will allow JSCC students to enroll in the online program and complete an associate degree in 911 Communications & Operations.

“The community college landscape is ever-changing, and partnerships between colleges are vital to meet the educational needs of our students. This agreement will benefit both Richmond Community College and James Sprunt Community College and, more importantly, the students we serve,” Carraway said.

The online degree program provides a pathway for individuals who are interested in starting a career in this field, as well as providing skills enhancement for those already working as 911 telecommunicators.

JSCC students will complete a majority of the core courses and the work-based learning portion of the program through RichmondCC, while completing other general education requirements at JSCC.

JSCC is the sixth community college to collaborate with RichmondCC on making the online associate degree program available to more communities across the state of North Carolina.

“We appreciate James Sprunt Community College’s support and partnership in this long-term arrangement for collaborative career training,” McInnis said. “We look forward to building upon it, and we encourage you to treat it like your own program that will serve a critical need in your community.”

The idea for the college curriculum program was developed when the N.C. 911 Board reached out to RichmondCC about a need for standardization in training 911 telecommunicators, plus a need to help elevate this career field. RichmondCC worked closely with the N.C. 911 Board and the N.C. Department of Information Technology to construct the online program.

For more information about the 911 Communications & Operations degree, call RichmondCC at (910) 410-1700. For more information about JSCC, visit https://jamessprunt.edu/.