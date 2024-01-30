1. “Human trafficking is a crime that exists in the shadows and even one victim is too many,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I am proud to stand with these advocates and law enforcement officials to recommit our efforts to fight this horrendous crime so we can bring more survivors into the light.”

2. “As I began my second year as Chairman, the momentum continued as we improved and increased support for our families,” Lowery said. “I am thankful for our staff’s hard work, and the efforts of the Tribal Council, who work daily to meet the needs of our Lumbee citizens. Our accomplishments in 2023 reflect a thorough look at where our Tribal Citizens need support.”

3. “UNCP is committed to student success, and we understand that many of our students are employed or have other commitments that prevent them from utilizing our resources during the typical work hours,” said Dr. Kelly Brennan, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management. “Part of that commitment is being available to all students at a time convenient for them.”

4. “I wanted us to be able to start a conversation about some of the projects already on the projection list,” said County Manager April Snead. “We need to look at these projects to see if some can be moved back and if there are those needing to be moved to the front.”

5. “One point I would like to make is that I am available to speak with any organization in Scotland County,” Kathie Cox, Scotland County Health Department’s public information officer, said. “I can join in on anything from church meetings, local organizations, or basically anyone who sees a need for this information to be shared.”

6. “So many of them told us after that they don’t typically see the community at the events welcoming them like Laurinburg did,” said Tourism Development Authority Director Cory Hughes. “And I think that’s something that really helps us stand out. This year we are planning to continue ways of getting the community involved. We do plan on bringing back the local competition where locals can cook a pork butt instead of a whole hog … we also hope to incorporate the schools and students somehow whether that’s through an art competition or something else but we’re still working on that at this time.”