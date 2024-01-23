PEMBROKE — Dewey McNeill was selected as speaker of the Lumbee Tribal Council during the first business meeting of the year where officers are elected.

“Thank y’all for voting in confidence of me as the speaker for 2024,” McNeill told fellow members.

Serving as vice speaker will Tribal Councilmember Wendy Moore. Nanci Locklear will serve as the secretary, Pam Hunt as treasurer and “Dollar” Bill Oxendine was elected parliamentarian.

The committee chairs are as follows: Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Wendy Moore; Constitution and Ordinance Committee, Rudy Locklear; Education Committee, Chocajuana Oxendine; Economic Development Committee, Gerald Goolsby; Ethics Committee, Bobby Emanuel; Federal Recognition Committee, Harold Smith; Finance Committee, Pam Hunt; Health and Human Services Committee, Kristie Revels; and Housing Committee, Nanci Locklear.