RAEFORD — On Monday, state Representative Keith Kidwell (R-Beaufort), who serves as chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, shared his endorsement of Melissa Swarbrick for NC House.

Swarbrick is a Republican candidate seeking the N.C. House of Representatives Seat 48, currently held by Rep. Garland Pierce of Wagram.

“I am pleased to give Melissa Swarbrick my full endorsement in her campaign for NC House,” Kidwell said. “We need to elect true conservative leaders, not people who will just push the vote button as they’re told — and that’s why I support Melissa. She is a fighter who will stand on her principles, defend our values, and deliver results for the people in her district. Melissa has proven she has what it takes to win in November and to be an effective legislator. I look forward to serving with her.”

To learn more about Swarbrick, visit www.MelissaNC.com.