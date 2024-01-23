PEMBROKE — The international sensation, STOMP, is coming to the Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 to $45 for adults and $18 for children.

STOMP uses everything but conventional percussion instruments — dustbins, suitcases, radiator hoses, boots and hub caps — to fill the stage with a compelling and unique act.

Synchronized stiff-bristle brooms become a sweeping orchestra; eight Zippo lighters flip open and closed to create a fiery fugue; wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion. The performers “make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound,” said co-founder/director Luke Cresswell.

Beginning as a street performance in the United Kingdom, STOMP has grown into a worldwide sensation over the past 27 years, visiting more than 50 countries and reaching more than 24 million people.

STOMP, an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards and sell-out engagements, is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London’s Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience and a Special Citation from Best Plays.

In addition to stage shows, STOMP has received an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations, one Emmy Award for their acclaimed HBO special Stomp Out Loud, and made noteworthy TV appearances, including The London 2012 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, The Academy Awards (produced by Quincy Jones), Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and a series of award-winning international commercials.

Other performances coming to GPAC include The String Queens on Feb. 28 and Brass Transit, a tribute to the music of the band Chicago, on March 21.

For information about tickets and the full season lineup, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361.