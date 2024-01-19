LAURINBURG — Scotland Cancer Treatment Center has received accreditation under the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC) Accreditation Program.

The ACS CoC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for patients with cancer by setting and raising standards.

CoC accreditation is granted to institutions committed to providing high-quality cancer care by demonstrating compliance with the CoC standards. Each cancer program must undergo a rigorous evaluation and review of its performance and compliance with the CoC standards. To maintain accreditation, cancer programs must undergo a site visit every three years. The CoC accreditation standards supply the structure for providing all patients with a full range of diagnostic, treatment, and supportive services either on-site or by referral, including community-based resources.

“This is Scotland Health’s fourth CoC accreditation survey,” said Samantha Cox, ODS-C, Oncology Data specialist-certified and CoC-certified tumor registrar. “I have been fortunate enough to have participated in the last three surveys, and I can say with pride that our surveyors always commend Scotland Health’s excellent culture and patient focus. I am proud of the team that I work with every day that consistently delivers outstanding results for our patients.”

As a CoC-accredited institution, Scotland Cancer Treatment Center also becomes an ACS Surgical Quality Partner. Being a Surgical Quality Partner signifies an institution’s dedication to consistently improving procedures and approaches, while maintaining a critical eye on process at every step. The Surgical Quality Partner designation lets patients know Scotland Cancer Treatment Center is dedicated to quality and relentless self-improvement and has been verified or accredited by the ACS. Patients can trust that the care they receive at Surgical Quality Partner hospitals adheres to the most rigorous standards in surgical quality.

“ACS Quality programs are grounded in more than a century of experience and participation is an important measure of a hospital’s surgical quality. As an ACS Surgical Quality Partner, Scotland Cancer Treatment Center has shown a commitment providing the best possible patient care, evaluating that care in a rigorous fashion, and dedicating themselves to continuous self-improvement,” said ACS Executive Director and CEO Patricia L. Turner.