LAURINBURG — Scotland County native, Jamesia McLean, brought home the crown of Mrs. Greer Plus America 2024 after recently competing in the Miss South Carolina Plus America Pageant.

Diagnosed in April of 2022 with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, more commonly known as Lupus, she has been an advocate for lupus awareness since.

McLean said it was an easy choice for this to be her platform as she continues to spread awareness and fight for a cure for the illness that impacts at least 5 million people worldwide.

Miss South Carolina Plus America is a Christian organization that “celebrates the essence of full-figured women and promotes role models within.”

McLean will be competing alongside other queens of South Carolina for the state title on April 27 in Sumter, South Carolina.

For more information on attending the Miss SC Plus America to support, sponsor, or make a donation to her cause, contact her via the means below at [email protected] or on social handles, @MrsGreerPlusAmerica2024.

McLean is also available for public appearances and engagements.