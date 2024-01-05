RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its weekly Respiratory Virus Summary Dashboard this week, showing high volumes of people in hospital emergency departments with respiratory illness symptoms across North Carolina.

The NCDHHS is urging people to get tested and seek treatment early to prevent severe illness. People with mild symptoms should seek testing and treatment from their regular health care provider, urgent care or a telehealth provider instead of going to the emergency department during this spike in COVID-19, flu, RSV and other respiratory illnesses, the department stated.

To ensure healthcare systems have the resources they need, NCDHHS regularly communicates with healthcare systems across the state. The proactive steps taken by hospitals to respond to the increases in ED visits and reduce further transmission of these respiratory illnesses.

“We are approaching the peak of winter respiratory virus season and encourage people to get tested early and seek treatment as soon as they begin to develop symptoms,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo-Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer for NCDHHS. “Don’t wait to seek treatment if you test positive for the flu or COVID-19, as treatments can help prevent severe illness, especially for those who are high risk of serious complications based on their age or medical conditions.”

Treatments for both flu and COVID-19 are available by prescription and can help prevent severe illness and lower the risk of hospitalization. Early testing and treatment will also help ease the strain on hospital systems across the state. One can find more information on available testing and treatment on the NCDHHS COVID-19 website.

In addition to testing and treatment, flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are readily available at pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified healthcare centers, and local health departments. To find flu or COVID-19 vaccines nearby, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/.

Children with Medicaid can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and other recommended vaccines, including the flu vaccine, at their local health department or Vaccines for Children Program enrolled providers who administer vaccines free of charge. People should also ask their healthcare providers about RSV immunizations for pregnant women, older adults and infants.

The NCDHHS recommends that the following precautions be taken to protect against the spread of respiratory viruses:

— Regularly clean your hands with hand sanitizer or soap and water to prevent the spread of viruses to others.

— Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

— Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated.

— Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly.

— Stay home when sick, except to seek medical care or testing, and take steps to avoid spreading infection to others in your home, including:

— Staying in a separate room from other household members.

— Use a separate bathroom.

— Avoid contact with other members of the household and pets.

— Do not share personal household items, like cups, towels and utensils.

— Wear a mask when around other people.