LAURINBURG — The Arts Council of Scotland County is inviting the public to the Storytelling Art Center of the Southeast for a Snowman Extravaganza on Family Art Night.

The event will held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 and will include creating snowflake art and snowman gourds, winter BINGO, snowflake painting and edible snowmen.

A maximum of 15 children ages 4 to 10 can participate. Registration is $5 per person. Register at the center by calling 910-277-3599.

The following day, the center will open its doors for the community to meet their artist of the month, Marcus Dunn.

The reception for Dunn will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 11.

The Art Center is located at 131 S. Main St. in downtown Laurinburg.