LAURINBURG — Laurinburg police have not released the name of a person suspected of fatally shooting a man over the weekend.

On Sunday at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to the apartment buildings in the 700 block of W. Boulevard, Laurinburg, about a person shot, according to information released by The Laurinburg Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located 35-year-old Rashawn Lamonte Thompson, of Cranberry Lane in Maxton, deceased with a gunshot womb.

The shooter, also of Maxton, surrendered to the Laurinburg Police Department immediately following the shooting. No further details could be released as the investigation is ongoing, LPD stated.