RALEIGH — The North Carolina Speaker of the House has chosen Rep. Garland Pierce to serve on the Joint Legislative Economic Development and Global Engagement (EDGE) and the Joint Legislative Joint Legislative Emergency Management committees.

The speaker is still announcing his appointments to special interim committees. These committees will meet during the period before the short session begins next spring. The committees make three in total that Rep. Pierce has been selected for, as he was appointed to the Committee on Justice and Public Safety earlier this week.

“Serving on the Economic Development and Global Engagement Committee provides an opportunity to accomplish two very important objectives at once, to identify ways of helping District 48’s local economy to grow and thrive and to identify ways of making North Carolina more and more competitive globally,” Rep. Pierce said.

The Edge Committee focuses on how to foster a better environment for North Carolina to grow its economy and be a leader in the world.

About being reappointed to the Emergency Management Committee, Rep. Pierce said “I am excited for the opportunity to continue our work on the Emergency Management Committee. Particularly in a coastal state like NC where we are more affected by hurricanes and flooding, I have seen firsthand that an efficient system for disaster and emergency preparedness is essential. I am honored to have been entrusted again with the task of increasing the safety of our state, and I look forward to the work ahead.”

“I am optimistic about our work together and I thank the Speaker for his confidence in re-appointing me to the committee,” Pierce added.