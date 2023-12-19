LUMBERTON- A suspect has been charged with murder for the second time this year after surrendering to the Robeson County Sherriff’s office on Friday, December 15.

Quinton Brayboy, 26, of Lumberton, is being charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon within an enclosure to incite fear. The charges are related to the death of Zachary Locklear, 26, of Maxton.

According to the information received from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to reports of an individual shot at 79 Dreamcatcher Dr., Pembroke, where they found Locklear suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UNC Health Southeastern Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Brayboy was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon on March 1, 2023. Police arrived at the 2400 block of Hwy 72 W. at approximately 8:48 p.m. on Feb. 28 in response to reports of two individuals shot. Upon arrival, Coleman Fields, 44, of Lumberton, was found deceased. A female was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sherrif Burnis Wilkins said Brayboy got out on bond the day after his first arrest in March. He was not on pre-trial release and had no bond reduction.

“I have said it before, and I will say it again. I understand due process and equal protection under the law, but our citizens and our law enforcement officers are entitled to feel safe and constitutionally protected as well,” Wilkins said in a statement. “Regardless of the circumstances, I continue to take issue with a proven violent criminal who is out on bond for Murder, being allowed to roam the streets, and now charged with another murder several months later. To be clear, this suspect was not on pre-trial release, and there was no bond reduction in the previous case. This suspect made bond the following day and has now found himself charged again with a very serious offense.”

Brayboy is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigated the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.