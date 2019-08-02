MONKEYING AROUND

LAURINBURG – It all started back in 2011, when Kay and Chuck Bowyer decided to adopt their first Capuchin monkey, Coco. They soon felt like Coco needed a playmate and, a year later, they made the decision to adopt their second monkey, Roco.

It was the start of a love story — but not between Roco and Coco. Roco fell in love with Kay’s mother Valentine or “Val.” Kay decided to name the sanctuary Valentine Primate Sanctuary, Inc. in memory of her mother.

As of this spring, Valentine Primate Sanctuary was established as a nonprofit organization. It is now home to five different species of New World Primates. This includes Capuchin, Squirrel Monkey, Cottontop Tamarin, Red-handed Tamarin and Marmoset. Although these species are originally from the South American rainforests, the monkeys at Valentine Primate Sanctuary were all bred in captivity.

Once monkeys reach the sanctuary, they most likely will not be re-homed. The Bowyers believe that re-homing the animals after they have reached maturity can be stressful on (some) monkeys and do not want to make them go through it again. This varies from monkey to monkey, depending on their personality and past.

“It usually takes up to a year for the older monkeys to adjust once they come to the sanctuary,” Chuck said. “About 80% of the monkeys at Valentine Primate Sanctuary are rescues.”

Although rehoming older monkeys can be stressful, Valentine Primate Sanctuary typically finds homes for young monkeys. The Bowyers said it is important for the offspring to “imprint” on their human parents (adopters) early — if not, they will bond with another monkey instead.

Kay also explained that, another reason they separate the young monkeys from the older ones is that the younger monkeys become the lowest ranking of their troop.

“The alpha of the troop eats first, while the other monkeys eat next and the smallest are allowed to eat what’s left,” she said.

Kay added that she likes to separate the smaller monkeys (at least during feedings) to prevent that from happening.

Any money made from adopting out the offspring is put back into the rescue to help with the upkeep and well-being of the other monkeys.

What’s next?

The Bowyers hope to spend more time visiting schools and other businesses, educating children and adults alike on the rainforest and the animals that live there. They would like to shed light on the importance of these animals and explain how some of these animals are on the verge of becoming extinct.

One of the most important topics the Bowyers like to stress to people is the importance of proper care for monkeys. Monkeys need lots of space to climb and play like any other animal. The Bowyers like to make sure future owners will have an abundance of time to bond with their monkey as well as the proper tools for their monkeys to thrive.

“They make absolutely awesome pets, but they are not for everyone,” Chuck said.

The monkeys are on a balanced diet that includes things like fresh fruits and vegetables — along with a variety of nuts, fish and chicken. Another important part of owning a monkey is affording their medical care. The monkeys at Valentine Primate Sanctuary travel to Raleigh to see an exotic animal veterinarian. Kay raved about their veterinarian at Avian and Exotic Animal Care, but noted that medical care for an exotic animal can be very costly.

Chuck and Kay both suggest that first-time adopters look at the smaller breeds of monkeys. Chuck likes to suggest Marmosets to first-time owners. These monkeys, on average, are usually a little more than 7 inches in length and weigh up to 9 ounces. The Red-handed Tamarin is typically 8 to 11 inches long and weighs just over 1 pound. They are black with reddish-orange feet.

The Cottontop Tamarin, named for the white hair on its head, has been classified as a critically endangered species since 2008. The reason is mostly because of deforestation happening in northern Colombia over the past few decades, as well as live capture for biomedical research. Chuck explained that there are a few different laws (compared to the other monkeys) that go along with owning or adopting a Cottontop Tamarin.

Kay says she thinks the Squirrel Monkey would also make a great pet for a first-time owner. She says that her own Squirrel Monkey, Chloe, has been great and is the least destructive of their monkeys. Squirrel Monkeys can average 1.7 to 2.4 pounds in weight and 9.8 to 14 inches in height.

The Bowyers currently have two young Capuchins that live in their home almost full-time. Bethany Grace, who is a few weeks old, and 1-year-old Juliette. Bethany still clings to her blanket and human mom (Kay), while Juliette runs and plays as she explores. They will grow to be about the same size as an average house cat.

Not only do the Bowyers care for monkeys, but they also own a variety of other animals — including dogs, sheep, birds and two African Spurred tortoises. One of these tortoises is 35-year-old Brutus, who was adopted by the Bowyers three years ago. Chuck also builds and sells enrichment devices, treats, enclosures and numerous items that are needed to take care of monkeys.

For information about Valentine Primate Sanctuary, check out Facebook.com/vpsmonks.

Alexis Polson is a summer intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

