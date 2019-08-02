IHS founder Dr. James Taylor appointed to national board

SOUTHERN PINES — Integrated Hemp Solutions, a physician-led, patient-focused company that provides hemp related medical products to the public, announced today the appointment of its CEO and founder Dr. James Taylor to the CBD & Cannabinoid Industry Association’s Executive Board.

The Association serves as the premier expert resource on trends, technologies, legalities, limitations, developments and other issues that affect CBD businesses nationwide, while also demonstrating industry contributions to the economy and public welfare. This organization also empowers professionals in the cannabinoid industry with essential resources, including education, advocacy and community.

Taylor is a board-certified anesthesiologist and a member of the American Board of Anesthesiology with an area of specialty in pain management. He is also the founder and president of Integrated Pain Solutions, and founder and CEO of Integrated Hemp Solutions.

When asked about his appointment to the CBD & Cannabinoid Industry Association Executive Board, Dr. Taylor said: “I’m excited to join the board because I will be able to take lessons learned locally at Integrated Hemp Solutions, in regards to providing education and garnering awareness of Cannabinoid Medicine, to a national level.

“This association is going to help educate the public and industry leaders on trends and developments regarding CBD and Cannabinoid Medicine, so I think being part of this national organization and having a seat at the table to promote Cannabinoid Medicine is very important,” he added.

About IHS

Integrated Hemp Solutions (IHS) was founded in 2017 by Dr. Taylor to help people combat the opioid crisis and manage their pain in a non-addictive and non-psychotropic way. Through Integrated Hemp Solutions, Dr. Taylor created an education program and a product in response to his experience of treating patients in his pain management clinics throughout the state of N.C. ritualx, designed and developed by Integrated Hemp Solutions, produces and distributes CBD products that are trusted by doctors and patients.

Ritualx can be used to address a growing list of symptoms and conditions, and as part of a daily ritual to maintain overall wellness.

To ensure it is accessible to all, ritualx can be bought online at www.ritualxcbd.com or at our retail location, Integrated Hemp, located at 695 S. Bennett St. in Southern Pines.