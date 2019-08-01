National Night Out looms

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is preparing to once again bring the community together for an evening of entertainment and fun on Tuesday.

Tuesday is National Night Out, which is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. It is held in numerous cities, towns and communities across the country. The block-style gathering is free in Laurinburg and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in and around the Old Pope’s Building parking lot on the corner of Atkinson and West Cronly streets.

“It’s a good way for the community to build relationships with law enforcement,” said Det. Jeffery Cooke. “It’s good for kids to come out and to understand who we are and what we do. Overall, it’s just a way for us to build our relationship with the community.”

The police department puts on the event every year and it also brings out other emergency personnel to interact with the community. Laurinburg Fire Department, Scotland County Probation and Parole, North Carolina Wildlife, EMS, Highway Patrol and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. The Tuesday Cruisers, Boy Scouts, Scotland County Behavioral Services and other vendors will also be participating at the event.

Along with interacting with law enforcement, there will be music, bouncy houses, a fatal vision course (drunk goggle booth) and safety house (the seat belt convincer).

“The seat belt convincer is there to encourage people to wear a seat belt, since it simulates an accident,” Cooke said. “And with the drunk goggle course, it shows what it would be like to be driving while you’re drunk or impaired.”

Free food will be provided by Zaxby’s, Northview Harvest Ministries, Lighthouse Ministry and Cross Pointe Church.

There will also be a 50/50 drawing, where those in attendance have the chance to win gift card/certificates to Walmart, Scoop-N-Dip and Jerry’s along with other fun prizes.

This year, Tractor Supply donated a grill to be raffled off to help raise money for next year’s event. The tickets are $2 each or 15 for $10 and can be purchased on-site or picked up at the Laurinburg Police Department prior to the event. You do not have to be present to win.

For information, contact Det. Cooke at 910-276-3211.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

