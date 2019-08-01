LAURINBURG — Oh, the places you can go … with reading. Children learned about Russia at the Scotland County Literacy Council Summer Reading Program last week.

From June to August, the Council has been providing educational and fun activities to keep children’s minds sharp throughout the hot season.

With the help of some local leaders, Lana Richards said the children were excited to learn about the country.

“One of our board members, Anastasia Sitnikova, was born in Russia,” said Richards. “She brought some winter clothing, Russian nesting dolls, pictures of Russian winters and what children do during the holidays and festivals in February. She also showed them Russian stop-action cartoons.”

Mass Communications Professor Terence Dollard also volunteered his time, bringing a balalaika, a triangle-like guitar with three strings.

“He played the guitar and sang songs with the children,” added Richards. “Austin Bartell (a new board member) also was here for support and set up.”

The children enjoyed a light lunch, tried on the winter clothing and made their own nesting doll to add to their summer scrapbook.

When asked what countries and continents are next, Richard says they are crossing oceans.

“We have two weeks left and will try to cover Australia, Asia, Japan, China and Europe,” said Richards.

The program is for children ages 5 to 12 and the upcoming dates are Aug. 6-8; and Aug. 13-15. All of the programs are from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Parents can register children by calling the Scotland County Literacy Council at 910-276-7007.

The Scotland County Literacy Council is also preparing for their yard sale fundraiser on Saturday.

“We will have baby clothes, sports equipment, clothes, shoes, lamps, bed sets, curtains, and more,” said Richards. “People have been very generous by donating their stuff. We are grateful to the community for their support through donations.”

The yard sale will be 7 a.m. to noon at the Scotland Literacy Council, 213 McLaurin Ave., Laurinburg.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or jpembrick@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

