Prayer on the agenda when BOE meets as committee Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will meet as a committee Monday and will be hearing more about prayers before meetings.

The board heard about the legality of having board members pray before meetings previously. Currently the board has been doing a moment of silence before the meetings. One option that was brought to the board that would allow a prayer before a meeting was to open it up to all local clergy to come in and open the meetings thus letting each religion an opportunity.

It was asked that the board attorney bring for more information and options to be brought back to the board this month.

The board will also get a construction update of the South Johnson Elementary school, get finance updates and several other topics.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. Monday at the A.B. Gibson Building and is open to the public.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_logo.jpg