With temperatures expected to approach record levels through the weekend, we urge residents to take the proper steps to stay safe.

Forecasters say the real-feel temperatures could hit 110 degrees or more around Scotland County, and nighttime temperatures are expected to hover around 80 in some places.

It’s not going to matter who you are, the heat will find you. Nobody will be spared as Mother Nature drops plenty of sun and humidity on us all.

That means precautions are going to be necessary. Those include:

— Drink plenty of water. Don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink more fluids.

— Avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar, as they can cause dehydration.

—Stay indoors in air-conditioning as much as possible – this is the best way to protect against heat-related illness and death.

— Avoid long periods in the direct sun or in unventilated rooms.

— If you must be outside in the heat, reschedule activities for cooler times of the day, and try to rest often in shady areas.

— Dress in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses – and use a sunscreen of SPF15 or higher.

— Take frequent baths or showers and remain in a cool place.

— Check on those who might be more at risk from high temperatures such as infants, children or older individuals.

— Never leave your children or pets inside vehicles.

That last one is incredibly important. Sun streaming through car windows turns the vehicle into an oven, and lowering the windows slightly is ineffective at keeping the temperature low — and the heat builds quickly.

According to the National Safety Council, 52 children were killed due to being left in hot vehicles in 2018, up from 42 in 2017. Research from the Department of Meteorology and Climate Science at San Jose State University has found that 20 children have been killed due to being left in hot vehicles so far in 2019. But even one life lost this way is too many — and avoidable.

Kathi Cox, health educator and heat prevention specialist for the Scotland County Health Department, says the young and elderly are at highest risk for heat-related problems.

“The rising mercury does little to stop your kids,” she said. “They’re still running through the park, playing sports and enjoying all their favorite summertime activities. While you don’t want to spoil their fun, you want to make sure your kids are protected from heat-related illnesses like heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and dehydration, which can also cause heat stroke.

“Not only are our kids at risk, older adults, those with chronic illnesses or taking certain medications, yourself and our pets are at risk too,” Cox added.

We should all heed her warning.

The region will get a respite from the scorching temperatures on Tuesday, when the high is only expected to reach into the low 80s. Something to look forward to.

But until then, take steps to keep cool, and remember to check on loved ones, neighbors and pets.

For information concerning extreme heat, visit the Safe Kids Worldwide website, or www.cdc.gov/nceh/extremeheat, or contact Cox at 910-277-2470, Ext. 4478.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“If you can’t stand the heat, don’t tickle the dragon.” (Scott Fahlman)