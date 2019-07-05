LAURINBURG — Scotland High School Principal Brian Edkins will be returning to Cumberland County, according to officials with Scotland County Schools.

Edkins announced to his staff earlier this week that he will be taking a position as principal at Cape Fear High School after two years as a Fighting Scot. He began his time at Scotland High on July 1, 2017, taking over from interim principals who filled the position after Greg Batten retired in June 2016 following 25 years of service.

“We’re thankful for Principal Edkins time and accomplishments while at Scotland High School,” said Scotland County School’s Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds. “We wish him well as he moves on to Cape Fear High School.”

Edkins came to Scotland from South View High School, where he spent more than 20 years as a teacher and soccer coach there. He was named principal in 2007 after serving under several titles — including safe school coordinator, assistant principal, athletic director and associate principal.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make in my life,” Edkins said Friday. “I have loved my time here, but with the opening of the position, I had to make a decision. I was up there for 23 years so it was family to me and I’ve missed it.

“Cape Fear is a great school and it’s a great opportunity,” he added. “I just wish it would have come four or five years later.”

Edkins said that he’s going to miss the students along with the teachers and the community in Scotland County.

“I love Scotland and the people have been truly great in my two years,” Edkins said. “I’ve been able to build so many great relationships in the community, I’m going to miss everyone.”

The announcement also comes after numerous changes in administration for Scotland County schools this past month, including moving several principals around.

There has been no word on if there will be an interim principal to fill the void left by Edkins until a full-time principal is found, though the position is listed on the district’s website job board with a deadline of July 16 for applications.

Edkins https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_BrianEdkins.jpg Edkins