Scotland County American Indian youth participate in conference

American Indian youth from Scotland County Schools participated in the North Carolina Native American Youth Organization’s 40th annual conference held June 27-30 at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill under the theme ‘To Our Past, To Our People, To Our Purpose.”

The North Carolina Native American Youth Organization, established in 1979, serves as a non-profit organization that supports all American Indian youth in the state of North Carolina. Along with monthly leadership training, our organization also hosts an annual conference.

This year’s conference boasted over 300 registrants! American Indian youth from all across North Carolina attended this year’s conference and were exposed to various workshops that not only provided academic information but also cultural information. This conference provides youth an opportunity to interact intertribally while also working to build self-esteem and a strong cultural identity.

When asked about her experience at this year’s conference, one student responded, “I found my purpose, and I’ve never been so ready to act on it.”

“While our goal is to provide academic and cultural knowledge, we also seek to develop young leaders. The conference is youth-driven from conception to orchestration. Youth develop the theme, choose the location, create the T-shirt design, lead general assembly, activities, and ice breakers among other things” said Dr. Leslie Locklear, Lumbee/Waccamaw Siouan, NCNAYO board chair. “This allows youth to not only develop critical skills that will be vital to the leadership of our tribal nations but also empowers them to lead. Our annual conference is the pinnacle of our year and we are excited to continue to empower and engage American Indian youth in North Carolina.”

Over the past year, Scotland nativesNakiya Locklear and Chandler Scott Allred have served and helped American Indian youth from all tribes in NC planning this conference as Scotland County Area Representative. Chandler served as Mr. NCNAYO representing not only Scotland County but native tribes across the state of NC at many powwows within North Carolina and along the East Coast. Scotland County participants also selected Area Representatives, Chadlin Brooks and Jacob Deese to represent Scotland County during the year to plan for next year’s conference.

“The NCNAYO conference was a great opportunity for our indigenous youth of Scotland County to network with indigenous youth from across the state. They participated in cultural activities such as a powwow, native crafts, and learned traditional pathways toward food and medicine. Additionally, the conference provided opportunities for our youth to recognize how to navigate college, understand how being indigenous in a college setting looks, and how to be successful accordingly.” said Jeremiah Moore, Carver teacher and UNCP’s First Americans’ Education Leadership Program participant.

Any student interested in attending next year’s conference should contact Denise Cooper, Indian Education Program Coordinator, Scotland County Schools at [email protected]

