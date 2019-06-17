W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange

The quartet of leaders for ‘Tis the Season — Terry Parker, Cynthia Womble, Carol Coughenour and Janice Creed (not pictured)— were honored on Friday before the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert with the Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service to recognize all the group had done for Laurinburg and Scotland County through its efforts. The award was presented by Guy McCook and Chris English.

